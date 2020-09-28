PM Muhyiddin urges better understanding of people's needs to ensure better policy-making, sustainable urban planning

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) officiates the opening ceremony of the Malaysia Urban Forum 2020 in Kuala Lumpur September 28, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called for the bottom-up feedback system to be strengthened to ensure integration and cooperation on policy matters and better coordination of action plans to reduce mismatch between real needs and plans in urban areas.

The prime minister said this was important to understand the needs of the various groups of people as Malaysia faces many challenges as a fast-developing nation.

“All these, undoubtedly, require concerted efforts by ministries and agencies at the national, state and local levels to work together to align our policies and strategies to ensure that our future growth will take place in a more responsible, integrated and sustainable manner,” he said.

Muhyiddin was speaking at the Malaysia Urban Forum (MUF) 2020 themed ‘The Transformative Pathway and Actions To Deliver The Sustainable Agenda’ here, today.

He said one of the challenges is the growing population in the urban areas, as 80 per cent or 26 million people are expected to reside in the urban areas in 2030, from 77 per cent currently.

“With such large population in the cities, we will be even more challenged to provide for the needs of our urban societies — manage the waste generated, overcome increasing traffic problems and air pollution, provide affordable homes, ensure sufficient access to water, uninterrupted power supply, provide quality access to public transportation and telecommunication, as well as overcoming severe flooding in the cities,” he added.

He said Malaysia is also challenged by the change in demographic profile where it will become an ageing society by 2045 with 14 percent of its population will be 65 years old and above.

The Prime Minister said this will bring about new challenges in health service needs and physical environment.

“Hence, our cities and urban environment must be aged and gender-friendly as we prepare ourselves for this change in social profile. It is time we address ageing society in our national development plans and re-look at our planning and physical development in order to meet the needs of the elderly community,” he said.

Muhyiddin said cities should also cater for the needs of the disabled and provide good quality public spaces for communities to gather, strengthen social cohesion and allow cities to highlight their local cultural identity. — Bernama