MySejahtera’s Covid-19 Hotspot Tracker not only based on infections, Health Ministry clarifies

The MySejahtera app is pictured on a smartphone June 7, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Positive Covid-19 cases at a location do not automatically trigger the Hotspot Tracker function in the MySejahtera app, the Health Ministry explained today.

Responding to public concerns about why locations such as shopping malls in the city have not been flagged as hotspots despite positive Covid-19 cases, the ministry said other considerations were needed before an area was identified as a hotspot.

“As a matter of fact, a location being considered as a hotspot is purely based on in-depth investigation by MOH on the definite and possible source of infection.

“All these are based on facts and science,” it said in a Facebook post this morning.

The ministry also said the affected malls should be commended for proactively sanitising and disinfecting their premises following the discovery of Covid-19 at their respective location.

Among malls that have reported Covid-19 cases recently were NuSentral Mall, KL Gateway Mall, Sunway Pyramid Mall and Suria KLCC.

NuSentral was the latest and reported yesterday that a management worker tested positive for Covid-19.

After the malls disclosed the positive cases, some Malaysians on social media questioned why these were not identified as hotspots within MySejahtera that was the government’s official application for Covid-19 tracking.

Malaysia began reporting increasing Covid-19 numbers and the emergence of new infection clusters earlier this month, most of which were traced back to Sabah that has become the current epicentre of the pandemic inside country.