Health Ministry beefs up Covid-19 screening at KLIA, KLIA2 following Sabah state poll

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Health Ministry (MOH) will be increasing the number of staff and equipment for Covid-19 screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 to reduce congestion involving individuals arriving from Sabah.

MOH via Twitter said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba had directed the Selangor Health Department to take action following public complaints on the congestion.

“The issue will be resolved soon with additional staff and equipment,” he said.

Earlier today, Dr Adham together with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah observed the Covid-19 screening test conducted by MOH staff in KLIA and KLIA2.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports in a tweet extended its gratitude to Dr Adham and Dr Noor Hisham for the dedication and commitment of MOH staff in ensuring all safety measures and screening procedures were carried out smoothly.

On Saturday, Dr Noor Hisham said effective yesterday (Sept 27) until Oct 10, individuals returning from Sabah must undergo Covid-19 screening and are also required to abide by the home surveillance order. — Bernama