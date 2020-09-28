Construction of Kelantan Sukma facilities to commence next year

KOTA BARU, Sept 28 — Construction works on four main facilities as preparations for the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Kelantan are expected to begin next year.

State Youth and Sports Development and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat said the four facilities are the main stadium, indoor-stadium, swimming centre and a velodrome are required as host apart from several other basic infrastructures.

“We have visited several states especially Johor which will managing the 20th Sukma and we have completed a ‘value management’ involving locations and infra we need to build in Kelantan.

“When ready, we will present it to the Cabinet to obtain feedback on how much the federal government could contribute to Kelantan in the preparation of the infra,” he told reporters after closing the 2020 Youth Football Coaching Development Seminar here today.

Wan Roslan said the infrastructure would be built over 150 acres of land in Bukit Merbau in Pasir Puteh apart from several other locations such as Kota Bharu and Jeli.

“The construction of international standard facilities such as motorsports circuit, as well as hostels and Stadium Corporation Office.

“The state government had spent RM10 million to acquire land in Bukit Merbau as the initial move for the construction of the sport facilities,” he said. — Bernama