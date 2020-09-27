PKR respects Sabah voters’ decision, says Anwar

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) respects the voters’ decision in yesterday’s Sabah election, which saw Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) securing a simple majority win and the mandate to form the new state government.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Sabahans have fulfilled their responsibility in the democratic process, this despite the country being under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

The Opposition leader hoped that process of forming the government will be handled in a peaceful and wise manner, while also extending his appreciation to Warisan Plus.

“Congratulations to our partners in Warisan Plus, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal in particular, Parti Warisan Sabah over the 23 seats won, DAP’s six seats and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) for its win,” he said in a statement on his Facebook account today.

Anwar also congratulated Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew, on the party’s success in defending the two seats won in the 14th General Election (GE14), apart from almost doubling its percentage of votes in the Sook seat.

The election yesterday saw only two of the seven PKR candidates securing wins, namely Peto Galim who obtained 8,586 votes in Inanam and Liew (7,794 votes) in the Api-Api seat.

Anwar, who is Port Dickson MP, also urged all parties, including party leaders, who had just returned from Sabah to comply with Health Ministry directives to undergo screening and quarantine to curb the spread of Covid-19.

GRS comprising of PN, BN and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) won the simple majority of 38 seats in the state election yesterday while Warisan Plus (Warisan, DAP, Amanah, Upko and PKR) obtained 32 seats.

Three more seats were won by Independents. — Bernama