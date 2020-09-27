PBS denies joining forces with Warisan to form Sabah govt

Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Parti Bersatu Sabah’s candidate for Kiulu, speaks while campaigning in Kiulu September 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 27 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) today denied allegations that it is joining forces with Warisan Plus to form the new state government.

In a statement today, PBS information chief and Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai dismissed rumours that had been circulating on social media platforms after the state election results were announced late yesterday.

"PBS would like to categorically deny claims that it is joining forces with the Warisan Plus to form the government.

"As an equal partner in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), PBS remains firm with its allies, Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN)," said Joniston.

Rumours have been going on that Warisan Plus is attempting to form the new state government with PBS and has requested for an audience with the Yang di-Pertua Sabah regarding this.

It was also alleged that Warisan Plus could likely form a new government with PBS' support, making up a 39-seat majority.

The Election Commission’s official and final tally saw Gabungan Rakyat Bersatu (GRS) take 38 seats out of the 73 seats up for grabs in yesterday’s election.

The GRS alliance comprises Perikatan Nasional which took 17 seats, Barisan Nasional with 14 and PBS seven.