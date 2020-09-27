Parti Cinta Sabah respects voters’ decision, pledges to continue struggle, says Anifah

PCS president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said PCS respects the decision of the people in the 16th Sabah state election yesterday. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 27 — Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) respects the decision of the people in the 16th Sabah state election yesterday, which saw PCS losing in all the 73 seats it contested in, said its president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.

He said PCS felt humbled by the defeat but was proud of Sabahans for fulfilling their responsibilities in the polls.

“However, do not forget that we are a new party, barely two months old. We still received support in terms of votes despite losing. The numbers may be small but were sufficient for a party with a long-term struggle,” he said in a statement today.

Anifah hoped the party members would continue to champion the rights of Sabahans.

In the election, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, which comprises Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah, won 38 of the 73 seats contested to form the new state government with a simple majority. — Bernama