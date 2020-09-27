MOH finds two new Covid-19 clusters in Sabah, one in KL

Health director general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah issued a directive yesterday for mandatory Covid-19 swab tests for all returnees from Sabah, where a fiercely contested state election was just concluded. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Three more Covid-19 clusters have been detected within the country, the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

The clusters — two in Sabah and one here — contributed to the 150 new Covid-19 cases the ministry reported as of September 27, amid growing concern over the rise in the infection rate in recent weeks.

Only four of the cases were imported while 146 were local transmission, the ministry said in a Facebook post this evening. Active cases now stood at 950.

The number of deaths also rose to 134 today with one new fatality reported. Meanwhile six patients are now in intensive care units.

Health director general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah issued a directive yesterday for mandatory Covid-19 swab tests for all returnees from Sabah, where a fiercely contested state election was just concluded.

The move followed the steady increase in the number of new daily cases and the rapid emergence of new clusters.

Just yesterday alone, 10 people returning from Sabah tested positive for the virus, the ministry reported.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the swab tests would be conducted beginning tomorrow, until October 10.