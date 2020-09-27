Guan Eng: Journey to ensure a better future for Sabahans will continue

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said although Warisan Plus did not manage to form the new state government, the journey to ensure a better future for Sabahans will continue. — File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said although Warisan Plus, led by Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal did not manage to secure a majority in the state election to form the new state government, the journey to ensure a better future for Sabahans does not end here.

“We believe that Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and his message of unity is still best suited for a Sabah that is known for its racial harmony and religious understanding.

“We must continue to carry the torch of unity to light up the future for our children,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Lim thanked all voters who supported DAP in the state election which concluded yesterday.

Despite failing to secure all seven seats contested, Lim thanked voters and supporters from six state seats Luyang, Kapayan, Likas, Tanjung Papat, Sri Tanjung and Elopura, which gave the party increased majorities compared to its performance in the 14th General Election (GE14).

“DAP performed creditably by winning six out of seven state seats contested under the Warisan Plus flag.

“As for our failure in Bingkor, we will continue our efforts to serve to prove our sincerity to the locals there,” said Lim.