Bung Moktar and Hajiji enter Istana Negeri to meet Sabah governor

Members of the media gather at the entrance of Istana Negeri, Kota Kinabalu September 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 27 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leaders have left the Magellan Sutera Resort after more than two hours of negotiations and are due for an audience before the Tuan Yang Di-Pertua (TYT).

Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin arrived at Istana Negeri at 2.48pm followed by Perikatan Nasional Sabah chief Datuk Hajiji Noor just seconds behind. Police allowed both vehicles ferrying the duo to enter palace grounds.

Both have been touted as the possible chief minister’s candidate, with lengthy negotiations taking place since the election results were announced past midnight last night, suggesting a possible stalemate.

Earlier, Bung and Hajiji, while leaving the hotel where the negotiations took place, remained tight-lipped, before the Sabah BN chief revealed that he and Hajiji were to meet the TYT, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

“We have a meeting at 2.30pm with the TYT.

“That the TYT will decide,” Bung said when asked who was picked as GRS’ candidate for chief minister.

Umno members seen present during the negotiations included Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

PN leaders such as Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president Datuk Seri Jeffery, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia vice president Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen were also present during the meeting.

Leaders started gathering at the hotel's meeting room here from around 9am, where it is understood discussions mainly centred around GRS' nominee for the chief minister’s post.