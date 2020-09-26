Zahid: GRS member that won most seats must be given mandate to lead Sabah govt

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks while campaigning in Tanjung Keramat, Sabah September 15, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today suggested that the member party from the Opposition alliance dubbed Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) which won the most number of seats in the state polls must be allowed to lead the state government.

In an interview with Umno Online from his home, where he is under quarantine after visiting Sabah, Zahid said that he has already studied the Sabah state’s constitution, adding that the Sabah governor would be choosing the one who commands the biggest majority in the state.

The mammoth GRS comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), along with a slew of other local-based parties and several friendly independents.

“Thank God, that coincidentally, Bersatu, from all the parties (in GRS) got the most number of seats.

“So, rightfully, it is better that whichever party in the coalition that got the most number of seats, be given the mandate and chance to lead the state government, after negotiations are held among parties in the coalition,” he said, during the interview which was broadcast “live”.

He said that it is also best to let the “people of Sabah” decide on their chief minister candidate, referring to the Sabah political parties under GRS.

Zahid added this should be done “without any indication showing who it would be, either from Kuala Lumpur or Putrajaya”.

Earlier, Sabah BN chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin declared victory in the state election for GRS.

Bung, who also won the Lamag state seat tonight, said GRS has sufficient members to form the next Sabah government after taking 37 out of 73 seats in the legislature.

“As of 9.23pm, I would like to announce that GRS has managed to secure a simple majority and can therefore form the next state government,” he said.

When asked, Bung said that negotiations to decide the next chief minister will take place “as soon as possible”.