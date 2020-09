A voter gets his finger marked with indelible ink at the voting station located at SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) tonight succeeded in wresting the state from the incumbent Warisan Plus coalition.

As of 9pm, unofficial results put the GRS alliance ahead with 37 seats. The mammoth Opposition alliance comprises Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), a slew of other local-based parties and several friendly independents.

Warisan Plus — made up of Parti Warisan Sabah, Upko, DAP, PKR and Amanah — garnered 20 seats.

MORE TO COME