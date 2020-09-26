Sarawak CM says state govt to take over oil plantation from Tabung Haji

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (centre) attends the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu mini-convention in Betong September 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

BETONG, Sept 26 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the state government is currently negotiating with Tabung Haji to take over its oil palm plantations in the state.

He said at the moment the negotiation is focused on determining the prices of the plantations.

“This means that Tabung Haji oil plantations will be taken over by the state government in a near future.

“In this way, we will help the smallholders in their respective areas.

“Give me three months for us to take over,” he said at the opening of PBB mini-convention here today.

He said he will allocate equities in the oil palm plantations to the people of Sarawak.

“When we take over the plantations, we will sell the products overseas,” he said adding that the state government will also help the fishermen with an allocation of RM20 million this year.

Abang Johari said the state government will contribute RM17 million to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for mothers without sources of income.

“When we give the contribution, EPF will give benefits to mothers registered as EPF contributors,” he said.

He added the benefits include RM450 to be given to the mothers every six months, adding that benefits will also be given to the families of those who die.

“If they don’t have the money to contribute to EPF, the GPS government will contribute for them,” he said.

A total of 650 delegates from Sebuyau, Lingga, Beting Maro, Balai Ringin, Bukit Begunan, Simanggang, Batang Ai, Engkilili, Kalaka, Krian, Kabong, Bukit Saban, Layar and Saribas attended the mini convention.