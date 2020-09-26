Report: Annuar Musa found negative in two Covid-19 tests, self-quarantine order lifted

is seen at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition command centre in Kota Kinabalu September 26, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Pamella Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has reportedly tested negative for Covid-19.

As such, he is able to join his political peers at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition command centre in Kota Kinabalu after previously being served a stay-at-home order by the Health Department there.

Channel News Asia reported the PN election coordinator was found negative in both the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

“BN sec-gen @AnnuarMusa is at the coalition’s command centre in Kota Kinabalu. He had been served with the Home Surveillance Order (home quarantine) but according to his aide, the order was lifted this afternoon. This after 2 PCR tests were negative for the cirus. #SabahPolls2020,” Channel News Asia editorial assistant Pamella Lim tweeted.

Annuar is in Kota Kinabalu where the 16th Sabah state election is being held. At the time of writing, the vote counting process is ongoing after polling closed for the day.

Last Thursday, Annuar disclosed that he was ordered to undergo self-quarantine by the Kota Kinabalu Health Department.

The self-quarantine order was issued following Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii’s Covid-19 positive test result and Annuar’s status as a close contact to the former.