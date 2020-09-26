Narrowest win in history? Warisan wins Kukusan with just 10 votes over BN

Voters wearing protective masks queue up to cast their votes during the Sabah state election in SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Parti Warisan Sabah had a very close shave in one of the seats being contested for the first time tonight.

Its candidate in Kukusan, Rina Jainal, won the seat by the narrowest margin of just 10 votes over her closest competitor in the seven-cornered battle where 12,640 people voted.

According to the official results released by the Election Commission, Rina polled 2,834 votes against Chaya Sulaiman who obtained 2,824 votes for Barisan Nasional.

The Kukusan seat is one of 13 new state constituencies contested in the 16th state election.

The 13 seats were created after a boundary redrawing exercised was passed in the Sabah legislature and Parliament in July 2019.

The 10-vote majority might even be the thinnest won in any election in Malaysia to date.