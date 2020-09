Voters wearing protective masks queue up to cast their votes during the Sabah state election in SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 — [5pm] Voting has officially ended and all polling stations across Sabah are now closed.

The vote counting process is expected to begin shortly.

A total of 2,540 channels at 741 polling centres were opened for the 73 state constituencies at 7.30am to enable voters to pick a government for the next five years.

A total of 1,088,711 voters were eligible to vote today.

MORE TO COME