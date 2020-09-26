Jovial mood at Perikatan, Barisan, PBS camp; Warisan Plus subdued

General view outside Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal House in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif.

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 — As the unofficial results for the Sabah election trickled in tonight, politicians and campaigners in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) camp started jubilating around 9pm.

People started singing songs, clapping their hands hard and cheering loudly each time after unofficial results showed their informal alliance of Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional, and Parti Sabah Bersatu (PBS) had taken 37 seats to form a simple majority in the 73-member legislative assembly.

On the other side of town at the residence of Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, the mood is sombre.

Aides and supporters milling around outside the house were all looking downwards, at their smartphones and on the ground.

Reporters have been waiting here since 6pm to see the former chief minister who was scheduled to have a press conference at 9pm.

MORE TO COME