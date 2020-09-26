Cops: 12 members of Gang 21 arrested over shooting incident in Banting

Twelve local men aged between 26 and 36 were detained around the Kuala Langat area to assist with investigations into a shooting incident in which a businessman and his bodyguard, as well as three school students were injured. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 26 — Twelve local men aged between 26 and 36 were detained around the Kuala Langat area to assist with investigations into a shooting incident in which a businessman and his bodyguard, as well as three school students were injured.

Kuala Langat District Police chief Supt Azizan Tukiman said all the individuals were detained in an operation carried out by a special task force in in Banting, Sungai Emas, Sungai Jarom and Teluk Panglima Garang between 6 pm yesterday and 5 am today.

“We believe they are members of a secret society, namely Gang 21, and we are tracking down the others from this illegal group,” he said in a statement here today.

Azizan added that all the 12 men would be remanded until September 29.

It is learnt that the motive for the incident was over a business dispute between two parties.

Yesterday, a businessman and his bodyguard who were travelling in a car were reported to have suffered serious injuries after they were shot at by two suspects on a motorcycle in an incident at Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad, Banting, near here.

Three high school students were also injured in the 12.45pm incident as they were subsequently hit by the BMW the victims were travelling in. — Bernama