BN Pitas candidate reveals he is Covid-19 positive, urges those who came into contact with him to get tested

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Just hours into the 16th Sabah state election, Barisan Nasional (BN) Pitas candidate Sufian Abd Karim announced today he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Facebook, Sufian also urged those who have come into close contact with him to take precautionary measures by undergoing Covid-19 screening following his test results.

“I apologise to all the voters, machineries, staff, friends and relatives that have helped along the campaign trail.

“Please pray that I am given the strength to overcome this test and given a full recovery quickly.

“My apologies for all the inconvenience. I pray that this will not break our spirit in our fight,” he said.

Apart from Sufian, several other BN members have tested positive for Covid-19 or been ordered to undergo quarantine after several clusters emerged in Sabah.

Among those who have tested positive are Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan and Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii.

BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa had yesterday announced in a statement that he would be quarantining himself after he was identified as a close contact to Mohd Razlan.

Malaysia yesterday recorded 111 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, with the bulk of Covid-19-positive cases coming from Sabah at 97.