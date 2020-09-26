After 11 more Covid-19 cases recorded, Health Ministry announces swab tests for all Sabah returnees from tomorrow

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that owing to the increased number of cases, just after 10 people who returned from Sabah tested positive for the virus, MOH would be introducing mandatory swab tests for all other returnees. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 11 more Covid-19 cases here today, involving those returning from Sabah, its director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah announced.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham said that owing to the increased number of cases, just after 10 people who returned from Sabah tested positive for the virus, MOH would be introducing mandatory swab tests for all other returnees.

He said that the swab tests would be conducted beginning tomorrow, until October 10.

