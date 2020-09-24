Take compliance on workers’ accommodation seriously, says deputy minister

Human Resources Deputy Minister Awang Hashim monitoring the scanning body temperature activity at the entrance of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) September 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Sept 24 — Compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government on workers’ accommodation should be taken seriously so that the safety and health of the industrial community is well-taken care off, said Deputy Human Resources Minister Awang Hashim.

“Accommodation is also closely linked with the spread of Covid-19,” he said during his working visit to Malaysia Airports Holding Bhd (MAHB) here today to inspect on the airport operator’s compliance with Act 446 in relation to workers’ accommodation.

“Employees who stay in accommodation provided by the company is one of the clusters at risk which could contribute to infections, not only of Covid-19 but other diseases such as dengue, leptospirosis, tuberculosis and others,” he added.

Awang said he was satisfied with MAHB’s compliance level with Act 446 or Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities 1990 (Amendment 2019) which came into effect on September 1.

The previous Act 446 only covered the housing and accommodation aspects at plantations of more than 20 acres and the mining sector. Under the new amendment, the act has been extended to all employment sectors providing worker housing and accommodation.

The enforcement of Act 446 (Amendment) 2019, including new regulations governing housing and workers facilities, will prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama