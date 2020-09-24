Sabah polls: Maintain integrity, professionalism, EC chairman tells staff

Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said since the dissolution of the State Assembly on July 30, all preparations for the snap state election had been properly made. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 — Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh has asked all EC workers to maintain integrity and professionalism and not to take sides during the polling of Sabah state election this Saturday.

He said it was important to ensure that the election process would run smoothly and properly without any problem.

“I also call on all election workers appointed by the EC to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety and health...and to maintain high level of professionalism when discharging their duties while maintaining the election integrity.

“I also call on all quarters involved to give cooperation to ensure that the (polling for) Sabah state election will run smoothly and perfectly,” he told a press conference here today.

Also present were Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Abdul Ghani said since the dissolution of the State Assembly on July 30, all preparations for the snap state election had been properly made.

“On September 22, the early voting for the state election has also been carried out smoothly without any untoward incident with the voter turnout recorded at 76 per cent, surpassing the EC’s target of 75 per cent.

“Thanks to all the contesting parties and candidates for adhering to the regulations and standard operating procedures in force. I hope the cooperation will continue to persist until the entire election process is concluded this Saturday,” he said. — Bernama