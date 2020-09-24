Minister: No intention to postpone, cancel academic session at universities despite rise in Covid-19 cases

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad says the ministry has no intention to postpone or cancel academic sessions at public universities and institutes of higher learning nationwide following the increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 24 ― The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) said today it has no intention to postpone or cancel academic sessions at public universities and institutes of higher learning nationwide following the increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases especially in Sabah.

Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad said this was because the MoHE had issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) and guidelines that must be followed by every public university and college nationwide to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“We already have the SOPs and guidelines for student admission for this year's academic session and it is hoped that all parties will comply with the SOPs.

“Even in Sabah, we will continue to enroll students as scheduled because not all places there are categorised as red areas. Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) is located in Kota Kinabalu and the area is not a red area.

“However, the ministry will keep in touch with the Ministry of Health,” she told reporters after launching the 'UiTM Prihatin' programme here.

Also present was UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim. ― Bernama