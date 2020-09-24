AirAsia Group launches digital platform to diversify business amid Covid-19

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes delivers his keynote address during the AirAsia Digital media briefing at NU Sentral, Kuala Lumpur September 24, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Malaysia-based AirAsia Group introduced today a new application dubbed AirAsia Digital to connect its growing business with customers.

AirAsia Group chief executive Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the “super app” is an all-in-one platform covering cashless payments, food delivery, shopping, entertainment and travel and hopes it will promote the conglomerate as more than just an airline.

“Over the next few years, people would know us for just selling airline tickets,” he said at a briefing here.

MORE TO COME