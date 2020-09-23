Part of Petronas’ SST payment to go to international schools within state, clarifies Sarawak CM

Abang Johari said that with the SST payment, the government can now step up its development plans for the state. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Sept 23 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has clarified that the RM2.95 billion in state sales tax collected from Petroliam Nasional Berhad will not only be used for the training of Sarawakian students in the state’s international schools.

“Part of this money. You’ve got RM3 billion meant for development, of course education is part of it,” he told reporters after the earth breaking ceremony for the Sarawak State Farmers’ Organisation (PPNS) headquarters here yesterday.

The chief minister was commenting on an article in The Borneo Post on Sunday under the heading, “Petronas sales tax for training,” in which he was reported as saying that the state government will use the Petronas SST to finance the training of the students.

The national oil corporation and its subsidiaries had paid up the SST for 2019 last week after withdrawing its legal dispute with the state government over its powers to enforce the tax last January.

Abang Johari had also said at the function yesterday that with SST paid, the government could now step up its development plans for the state.

He said, among others, that the rural areas would see greater growth. — Borneo Post