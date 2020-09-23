Ismail Sabri says 65 nabbed for violating RMCO yesterday

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The police arrested 65 people yesterday who flouted government regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Of the number, 63 were fined while two are in police custody pending investigations.

“Among the offences include not wearing face masks, premises operating without permission, lack of social distancing, leaving home without good reason in places under restricted movement control, failure to prepare equipment to record customers details, attempting to enter restricted movement control without good reason, and failure to clear one’s quarantine charges,” he said in a statement.

The police-led compliance task force conducted 52,294 inspections, involving 2,950 teams and 12,201 personnel. 3,380 supermarkets, 4,200 restaurants, 1,236 hawkers, 992 factories, 3,436

banks, and 670 government offices were inspected.

The task force also monitored 926 land transportation terminals, 204 water transportation terminals, and 149 air transportation terminals.

“Similarly, Ops Benteng, under the auspices of the police, the Armed Forces, the Immigration Department, the Customs Department, the Border Control Agency and others saw 32 undocumented migrants, four smugglers and one middleman nabbed yesterday.

“In the process, one boat and three land vehicles were confiscated. 91 road blocks were carried out nationwide as part of efforts to detain undocumented migrants attempting to enter Malaysia via ratlines,” Ismail said.

From July 24 until yesterday, approximately 32,963 individuals have returned to Malaysia via international entry points and have since been placed in 67 hotels and eight other premises, including public training institutes and private tertiary institutions situated in KL, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan.

“Of this number, 8,240 are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine, while 71 have been sent to hospitals for treatment. 24,652 individuals have since been discharged and permitted to return home.

“These individuals arrived in Malaysia from countries including the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States,” he said.