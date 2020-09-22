Top court grants Sisters in Islam leave to continue challenge against Selangor law allowing Shariah courts to decide on judicial reviews

Sisters in Islam executive director Rozana Isa is pictured at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya September 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 22 ― The Federal Court today allowed Sisters in Islam (SIS) to proceed with its hearing to seek for a court declaration to invalidate a Selangor state law which enables Shariah courts to carry out judicial review of decisions made by its state religious authorities.

Federal Court judge Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof decided to grant leave for SIS to pursue its legal challenge at the Federal Court via Article 4(4) of the Federal Constitution.

“I have read the written submission and the application. This is my decision. I am allowing paragraph 1.1, because I consider it is within Article 4(4) and Article 4(3),” the judge said.

Under Article 4(3) and Article 4(4) of the Federal Constitution, the validity of laws that are made by Parliament or any state legislature can be challenged on the basis that either Parliament or the state legislature has no power to make such laws, but with the requirement that a Federal Court judge grants leave before such court proceedings can start.

In paragraph 1.1 of its application, SIS had sought for leave to start court proceedings to seek a declaration that Section 66A of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003 is invalid on the ground that it makes provision regarding matters which the Selangor state legislature has no power to make laws on, and that Section 66A is therefore null and void.

Today was the Federal Court's hearing of the application by SIS Forum (Malaysia) Bhd for leave to initiate its challenge against Section 66A, with the Selangor state government named as the respondent.

The Section 66A provision in the Selangor state law enables the Shariah courts in Selangor to carry out the judicial review function: “The Syariah High Court, may, in the interest of justice, on the application of any person, have the jurisdiction to grant permission and hear the application for judicial review on the decision made by the Majlis or committees carrying out the functions under this Enactment.”

