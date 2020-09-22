Dewan Negara passes Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020

The bill tabled by Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah was approved with the support of the majority of the Senate members. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Dewan Negara today passed the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 to improve the level of road safety and ensure the welfare and well-being of Malaysians.

The bill tabled by Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah was approved with the support of the majority of the Senate members.

Earlier, Senator Mohamad Imran Abdul Hamid had asked the Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim to hold a division vote, but it was not possible because only four senators agreed to it.

According to Rais, at least eight senators must agree for a division vote to be held.

Sixteen senators from the government and the opposition took part in the debate on the bill.

Earlier, Hasbi when winding up the debate on the bill said the objective of the amendment was to make the law a deterrent measure that prevents a person from breaking the rules.

“Hopefully, this amendment will have a positive impact on road safety the safety of all road users,” he said.

Overall, the amendment to the bill will contain 15 main clauses.

Among them are the amendment of Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) involving the offence of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, namely imprisonment for five to 10 years with a fine of RM20,000 to RM50,000.

In addition, amendments were also made to Section 44 of the same act involving the offence of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving and was divided into two categories, namely cases causing injury and those resulting in death.

Those causing death while driving will be jailed between 10 and 15 years, and fined between RM50,000 and RM100,000 with the driving licence being disqualified for a period of 10 years for first time offenders.

The amendment also carries a jail term of 15 to 20 years, a fine not less than RM100,000 and a maximum fine of RM150,000 as well as the licence being disqualified for a period of 20 years, for subsequent offences.

At the same time, the bill also proposes to amend the new alcohol content limit of 22 microgrammes in 100 millilitres (ml) of breath; 50 milligrammes (mg) of alcohol in 100ml of blood and 67mg of alcohol in 100ml of urine. — Bernama