Fire razes house of Labuk Assemblyman. ― Bernama pic

BELURAN, Sept 19 ― The house of the incumbent Labuk state assemblyman, Abdul Rahman Kongkawang, in Kampung Muanad 3 here, was destroyed by fire today.

However, no casualties were reported in the 2.30 pm incident.

Beluran fire and rescue station head Rastam Keladi said following a distress call at 2.35 pm, a team of firemen was rushed to the scene, which is about 8 km from the station.

“The incident involved a non-permanent type of house with a wooden structure. The fire was brought under control in an hour,” he told reporters at the scene.

Rastam said the cause of the fire and the loss incurred were being investigated.

Abdul Rahman, who won the seat in 2018 on a PBS ticket, is being challenged by four other candidates in the 16th Sabah state election. ― Bernama