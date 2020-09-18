Muhyiddin says Sabah poll could set stage for general election

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is believed to be contemplating an early general election early next year to dispel views that his Perikatan Nasional administration was a ‘backdoor government’. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said in Sabah today that the result of the state election could determine when he will call a general election.

Muhyiddin is believed to be contemplating an early general election early next year to dispel views that his Perikatan Nasional administration was a “backdoor government”.

PN took over after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as the prime minister in February caused the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

In August, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan told Parliament it could cost RM1.2 billion to hold a general election alongside the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muhyiddin is in Sabah where a premature state election was called after former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman of Umno mounted an abortive takeover bid on the back of lawmakers’ defections.

