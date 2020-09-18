Free solar powered WiFi at Sandakan bus stop

Chong (second from left) during the launch of the WiFi zone at the Kim Fung bus stop on Wednesday. — Borneo Post pic

SANDAKAN, Sept 18 — Kim Fung bus stop, Mile 4 here has become the first bus stop in Sabah to have free WiFi access that is solar powered.

The technology is able to operate for 24 hours, and the bus stop is also equipped with USB port that would enable users to charge their phones conveniently.

Meanwhile, the Kim Fung market is also equipped with WiFi access and free phone calls, which makes the market the first public market to have such a facility in Sandakan.

The facilities were the products of collaboration between the Warisan Plus Elopura candidate, Calvin Chong Ket Kiun with a private company.

It is one of their efforts to develop Elopura in line with the advanced technology development today.

Chong said he hopes the people in Elopura could benefit from the service, and would keep the public property in good shape.

He said this after he launched the WiFi and free phone call service at the Kim Fung bus stop and market here, Wednesday.

“The facilities are open to the public. The free phone call service would allow people to make urgent phone call without being charged.

“As for the free WiFi facility, the network could reach until Kim Fung market and could cater to up to 100 users at one time.

“This initiative also supports the use of e-wallets such as Boost by vendors at the market, without needing to pay for internet access. It also provides golden opportunities for the youth to conduct business and promote their products on social media.

“Other than that, it would also ease the process of people who would like to request for e-hailing service, without using their own internet data,” he explained. — Borneo Post