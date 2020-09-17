Muhyiddin: Perikatan govt proven functional in helping people

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (second, right) and former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (right) during a meet and greet programme at Tapak Tamu Pekan Kuala Penyu, September 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 17 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that studies have shown that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is a functional government as it has been able to help the people affected by the spread of Covid-19 in the country in just a short period of time.

He said the studies also proved that the PN government was capable of ensuring the wellbeing of the people through the various assistance distributed to them without anyone being left behind.

“The studies also found that the PN government is the most popular government. They call me ‘Abah’ (Father).

“I did not say this...this is not the case of blowing one’s own trumpet, but this is the reality...that in a very short period of time, the government was proven capable of addressing people’s problems by helping those affected by the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this at the meet-and-greet event with the locals in Sepanggar near here today, which was also attended by Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

Present were Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates Datuk Yakub Khan and Datuk Jumat Idris, who are contesting in the Karambunai and Darau seats, respectively in the Sabah state election slated for September 26. — Bernama