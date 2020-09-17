MACC to file maiden charge under Whistleblower Protection Act 10 years after law came to be

The commission said it will prosecute the executive for allegedly retaliating against a worker who reported corrupt activities to the agency. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) announced that it will charge a company executive under the Whistleblower Protection Act tomorrow, the first time the law has been used to prosecute since it was introduced in 2010.

The commission said it will prosecute the executive for allegedly retaliating against a worker who reported corrupt activities to the agency.

“The accused will face charges under Section 10 (3) (b), the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 (Act 711) for having caused a company employee to be fired after providing information to the MACC regarding misconduct committed by the accused.

“The charge under the Section is the first in history since the Act came into force in 2010. The MACC is very concerned with the problems faced by whistleblowers if they are taken action against, for exposing corruption committed by certain parties. The legislation encourages the disclosure of information on any corruption or other misconduct while providing protection to whistleblowers from any harmful actions,” the agency said

The section used criminalises retaliatory action against any whistleblower or those related to him.

The offence is punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment, a maximum fine of RM100,000 or both upon conviction.

The MACC also warned that it would not hesitate to investigate those who go after whistleblowers, saying it hoped this prosecution would serve as a deterrent.