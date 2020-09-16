One killed, two seriously hurt in Hulu Selangor motorcycle convoy tragedy

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shariat said that the 10.14 am incident at KM409.9 North-South Expressway, northbound, involved convoy participants travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Perak. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — A motorcycle convoy in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebration ended in tragedy when one of the riders was killed while two others were seriously injured after their machines grazed each other in Hulu Selangor today.

Shahiran Abdull Halim, 26, died at the scene while Muhammad Syahrul Nizzam Safar, 22, and Muhammad Syarizi Abd Aziz, 30, were seriously injured and were treated at Selayang Hospital.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shariat said that the 10.14 am incident at KM409.9 North-South Expressway, northbound, involved convoy participants travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Perak.

He said that the initial investigation found that the motorcycles ridden by the two seriously injured men grazed each other.

When contacted, he said that another rider was killed after his machine skidded when he tried to avoid the two other motorcycles causing him to be thrown onto the middle lane of the highway where he was hit by an oncoming Perodua Myvi car.

He said Shahiran’s body was sent to Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital for a post-mortem and the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama