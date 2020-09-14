LDP fields mix of Chinese, Malay, Sabah bumiputera candidates

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 14 — Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is fielding a mix of Chinese, Malay and Sabah bumiputera candidates for 46 state seats in the 16th Sabah state election, as announced by the party on Saturday.

Of the 46 candidates, 12 are Chinese, 13 are Malays and 21 are Sabah bumiputeras.

The most prominent candidate fielded by the party is none other than former chief minister of Sabah, Tan Sri Datuk Chong Kah Kiat, JP, who is contesting in N.18 Inanam.

Born in Kudat, Chong is a graduate of New Zealand’s Victoria University of Wellington, earning a Master of Laws (LL.B.) (First Class) in 1975. He contested and won the Kudat seat on a Berjaya ticket in the March 1981 state election and was appointed Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister of Sabah the following year.

Chong and several Chinese leaders founded the LDP in 1989 and became the party president in 1991. In 1995 he was appointed as Senator in the Dewan Negara, and subsequently included in the Cabinet of Malaysia as a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department. He quit the federal ministerial post in March 1999 to contest in the state polls and won back his traditional stronghold of Kudat, and was appointed state minister of Tourism Development, Environment, Science and Technology.

Chong became the 13th Chief Minister of Sabah in 2001 representing the Chinese community in a rotation system mooted by former Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 1994. In 2003, Chong was appointed Deputy Chief Minister as well as the person in charge of the tourism, culture, and environment portfolio.

During his tenure as chief minister, he is famous for eradicating the ‘3I’, namely illegal immigrant, illegal logging and illegal fish bombing.

Meanwhile, Datuk Chin Su Phin, the President of LDP, has joined the party since 1991. Chin served as a Senator for two terms from 2011 to 2017. He is a successful businessman who is renowned for speaking his mind without fear and favor.

In the upcoming state election, Chin is contesting the N.20 Api Api seat as a first-time candidate.

For N.25 Kepayan, LDP has fielded its secretary general Datuk Ir. Yong Wui Chung.

The first-time candidate is a professional engineer who operates his own consultancy firm. He also served as a Senator from 2018 to 2020.

Dato’ Sri Marajoh Bin Unding is contesting in N.16 Karambunai. He graduated with Bachelor and Master’s degree of Business Administration (BBA) from Camden University, USA. He also holds Doctorate of Philosophy in Business Studies (PHD) and Doctorate of Philosophy in Human Right and Peace (PHD) from Nation Human Right and Humanitarian Federation (NHRHF).

He is a successful entrepreneur and a low-profile philanthropist who is well known for helping the poor and the needy around Kota Kinabalu area. He is entering politics for the first time and has decided to join LDP. He chose LDP because he believes in the struggle and mission of LDP to help the people of Sabah.

Datuk Ibrahim Bin OKK Mohd Laiman Diki is contesting in N.22 Tanjung Aru. He is ex-chairman for K3P Tanjung Aru and former director and manager of Sabah Air Sdn Bhd.

Dr Rozylyn @ Rosalyn Gelunu is contesting in N.15 Kiulu. She is a Doctor of Philosophy (Anthropology & Linguistic) and also graduated as Master in Science (Science in Teaching). She has worked as a university lecturer for 15 years.

Meanwhile, Dr Raymond Alfred is contesting in N.14 Tamparuli. His qualification includes PhD (Ecology Process) and Masters in Environment. Dr Raymond is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Allyssa Research Group Sdn Bhd and Sustainability National Manager to IOI Group (Msia and Indonesia).

Dr Nur Aini Binti Abdul Rahman is contesting in N.63 Kunak. She graduated with a Medical Doctor Degree from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and presently running her own private clinic in Kunak and Semporna.

Sim Fui, present LDP Central Youth Chief, is contesting in N.19 Likas. He graduated with Bachelor of Business majoring in Marketing. He joined LDP since 2014 and has been actively serving the community around Kota Kinabalu in recent years. He is a senior bank manager in Kota Kinabalu.

Datuk Anthony Linggian @ Chong Yuk Ken is contesting in N.21 Luyang. He graduated with Bachelor (Hons) of Land Surveying and Mapping Science at the United Kingdom (UK). He is former Deputy Director of Land and Surveys Department and Senior Manager of Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd.

Datuk Peter Chin Kee Yong is contesting in N.04 Tanjong Kapor. He graduated with LLB Degree at University of London. He has previously served as the Community Development Leader (PPM) for Tanjong Kapor and also Board member for Kudat District Office.

Mohd Fazil Bin Ajak is contesting in N.53 Sekong. He holds a Bachelor and Master’s Degree in Education in Malay Language and Doctor of Philosophy in Malay Civilisation. Previously he worked as a Special Officer to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Janrywine J. Lusin is contesting in N.28 Kawang. He holds a Degree in Economy from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS). He served as President for Pertubuhan Orang Seni Tempatan Sabah and Chairman for Kelab Rekreasi Artis Sabah.

Faezahwaty Abdul Mohamed Ibnu is contesting in N.24 Tanjung Keramat. She graduated from Universiti Teklonogi Mara and holds Bachelor of Legal Studies and Law (Hons). She is presently practising as a lawyer. — Borneo Post Online