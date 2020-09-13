Health DG made Rotary Club’s Paul Harris Fellow

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya September 10, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was last night conferred with another award for his outstanding contribution in battling Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham was conferred with the Paul Harris Fellow award, the highest honour given by the Rotary Club to individuals who have contributed to good causes.

He received the award at the Rotary Club of Kuala Lumpur Diraja (RCKL) 93rd President’s Installation Banquet and Annual Fundraising Gala here tonight.

Dr Noor Hisham received the award from newly installed club president Prabagaran Vythilingam.

“This award marks the appreciation of the sacrifices and commitment shown by frontliners in facing this unprecedented global pandemic. They have won the hearts and minds of the nation,” Dr Noor Hisham said in his acceptance speech.

Amongst the many notable figures that have been named Paul Harris Fellows by the Rotary International are the 39th President of the United States Jimmy Carter (James Earl Carter, Jr), astronaut James Lovell, United Nation Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar and polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk.

Established in 1957, the award acknowledges individuals for their significant contributions and philanthropic efforts such as immunisation of children from polio and providing clean water to impoverished areas across the world.

The Ministry of Health, meanwhile, was awarded with the Rotary Service Excellence Award for Services Above Self from RCKL Diraja while the RCKL Diraja was presented with the BrandLaureate International Premier Award 2020 for leadership in community outreach services. — Bernama