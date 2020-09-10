'Masjid Jamek is now an island’: Central KL flooded after hours-long heavy downpour (VIDEO)

A view of Masjid Jamek during the flood in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture via Twitter/morpheuse

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — As rush hour begins in earnest, commuters in Kuala Lumpur are facing a long slog home this evening.

Following heavy rain that began at approximately 2pm, parts of central Kuala Lumpur are flooded, with some places reporting waist-high water.

Malaysians have taken to Twitter to share pictures of the inundated areas, most notably Masjid Jamek that forms one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

A Twitter user with the handle @morpheuse shared a picture of the Kuala Lumpur icon, saying, “Masjid Jamek KL is now an island.”

Masjid Jamek KL dah jadi pulau. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EzGjUxKu7n — morpheuse (@morpheuse) September 10, 2020

Another Twitter user @shafkass, meanwhile, made light of the situation with a wry observation: “The mixed feelings I get working in the heart of KL. This was where I had my lunch. Arguably one of the best Chapati spots. Nescafe ice got lunch. Teh tarik for flood.”

The mixed feelings I get working in the heart of KL. This was where I had my lunch. Arguably one of the best Chapati spots. Nescafe ice got lunch. Teh tarik for flood. pic.twitter.com/zpPtjtaW1G — Shafiq Kassim 🇲🇾 (@shafkass) September 10, 2020

He also shared another photo taken from the Masjid Jamek LRT station, with the succinct caption: “Mateeeeee (Die).”

Meanwhile, traffic chaos was also reported along Jalan Sultan Ismail at the junction that leads to Kampung Baru.

A short video by @1Obefiend, also uploaded to Twitter, showed traffic being brought to a standstill just before Quill City Mall.