Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

'Masjid Jamek is now an island’: Central KL flooded after hours-long heavy downpour (VIDEO)

Thursday, 10 Sep 2020 06:30 PM MYT

BY CHAN WAI KIT

A view of Masjid Jamek during the flood in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture via Twitter/morpheuse
A view of Masjid Jamek during the flood in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture via Twitter/morpheuse

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — As rush hour begins in earnest, commuters in Kuala Lumpur are facing a long slog home this evening.

Following heavy rain that began at approximately 2pm, parts of central Kuala Lumpur are flooded, with some places reporting waist-high water.

Malaysians have taken to Twitter to share pictures of the inundated areas, most notably Masjid Jamek that forms one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

A Twitter user with the handle @morpheuse shared a picture of the Kuala Lumpur icon, saying, “Masjid Jamek KL is now an island.”

Another Twitter user @shafkass, meanwhile, made light of the situation with a wry observation: “The mixed feelings I get working in the heart of KL. This was where I had my lunch. Arguably one of the best Chapati spots. Nescafe ice got lunch. Teh tarik for flood.”

He also shared another photo taken from the Masjid Jamek LRT station, with the succinct caption: “Mateeeeee (Die).”

Meanwhile, traffic chaos was also reported along Jalan Sultan Ismail at the junction that leads to Kampung Baru.

A short video by @1Obefiend, also uploaded to Twitter, showed traffic being brought to a standstill just before Quill City Mall.

 

Related Articles

In Malaysia