Ismail Sabri: Shops and restaurants allowed to open till 2am, foreigners allowed to pray at mosques

Customers jot down their particulars before entering Sri Nirwana Maju banana leaf restaurant in Bangsar August 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — All food outlets and convenience stores will be allowed to open till 2am starting tomorrow, said defence minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the National Security Council (NSC) has decided to extend the operating hours till 2am after many business operators complained about a lack of income.

“Many complaints, especially in tourist places like Langkawi. They are forced to close at 12am and since there is no entertainment they can only eat.

“These operators asked us if we can extend the time for them to operate and we agreed to it. This, however, is not just for Langkawi but also for all areas,” said Ismail during his security briefing today.

Besides that, Ismail said all foreigners are now allowed to pray in mosques.

Previously, the government not only limited the number of people allowed within mosques but also decided that they could only be used by locals.

Initially, during the movement control order in March, food outlets were ordered closed and only for take-away while all these outlets had to close by 8pm.

Four months after that, hair salons and interstate travel were allowed to resume and on June 10, restaurants and convenience stores were allowed to open until midnight.

Putrajaya announced the administrative enhanced movement control order in Kota Setar from tomorrow till September 25 which will involve almost 400,000 people after a spike in cases in the northern territory.