Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya April 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Malaysia recorded 24 new Covid-19 cases today and no deaths from the highly infectious virus, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today.

In a statement, the director-general of the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that seven patients were also discharged after recovery.

