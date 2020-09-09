4.2 million Malaysians yet to register as voters, says deputy minister

Shabudin said the figure represents 22 per cent of the total number of Malaysians who are currently eligible to vote. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A total of 4.2 million people in the country aged 21 and above who are eligible to vote have yet to register as voters, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Shabudin Yahaya said the figure represents 22 per cent of the total number of Malaysians who are currently eligible to vote.

“We are facing a problem that requires all parties to play a common role because the indications show that there are still 4.2 million people in the country aged 21 and above who have not yet registered as voters.

“This figure does not bode well for the development of the electoral roll. Currently, the number of voters who are 21 years old and above is about 15 million and when we implement the voting at 18 system, we will add another six to seven million voters,” he said during question time.

He was responding to the supplementary question from Senator Ismail Yusop on the measures taken by the government to empower new voters as preparation for the implementation of the voting age at 18.

In that regard, Shabudin said the responsibility to make them aware should not be placed on the shoulders of the Election Commission (EC) alone, instead, it is the responsibility of all parties such as non-governmental organisations (NGO) and political parties.

He said the government, specifically the EC, has implemented various campaigns and programmes including the online voter registration programme via https://mysprdaftar.spr.gov.my launched on July 18 last year, which received a good response, especially from young voters.

The EC is also in the midst of preparing for the implementation of the voting age at 18 and the automatic voter registration in accordance with the amendments to Article 119 (4) of the Federal Constitution which had been passed by the Parliament, he added. — Bernama