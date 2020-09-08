Former Sabah minister confirms Veveonah sat for finals in June

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Veveonah Mosibin has been offered a course in marine science at UMS. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Sabah’s former tourism, culture, and environment minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said he has confirmed with Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) that Veveonah Mosibin sat for examinations in June, after two government leaders accused her of lying.

Masidi is also the former UMS board chairman.

On Twitter, Masidi also said Veveonah has been offered a course in marine science at UMS.

“After meeting the TNC & Pengarah Pusat Asasi Sains, UMS today, I would like to confirm that student Veveonah Mosibin sat for her final semester exams (online) from 9/6 till 12/6/20.

“She was an exemplary student & has been offered to do Marine Science degree course in UMS,” Masidi who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) state assemblyman wrote.

MORE TO COME