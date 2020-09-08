Dr Noor Hisham: Covid-19 Benteng Lahad Datu cluster still under control despite spike in cases

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said despite the worrying number of individuals testing positive for Covid-19 in that cluster, it is nothing to worry about. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has assured Malaysians that the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster in Sabah is under firm control.

Despite the worrying number of individuals testing positive for Covid-19 in that cluster, he said it is nothing to worry about.

“The Benteng cluster is part of the Ops Benteng, a joint effort by enforcement agencies and the Armed Forces,” Dr Noor Hisham said during his bi-weekly press conference.

Given that the main objective of Ops Benteng is to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants into Malaysia, he said the main two cases in the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster were such individuals themselves.

“Currently, they are being detained and treated in the Lahad Datu centre as well as in Tawau.

“However, medical officers on duty should remember to take steps to protect themselves first before treating others, so as to stem the increase in Covid-19 infections,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

At present, 431 people have been screened in Lahad Datu, with 87 testing positive, 132 testing negative, and the remaining 212 still awaiting results.

In Tawau, 1,579 people have been screened, with 41 testing positive, 425 testing negative, and the remaining 1,113 still awaiting results.