Buy Malaysian Products Campaign continues to be improved, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Buy Malaysian Products Campaign will continue to be improved in line with the need to boost small and medium enterprises (SMEs) affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the success of the initiative would include working with large companies to support the campaign and being a platform to highlight SME products.

He said the annual campaign is aimed at helping SMEs as the ministry discusses and practices an “open door policy” with industry players to get their views to ensure the campaign succeeds.

“The ministry does not intend to change the concept of the campaign. Instead, we want to improve it by establishing cooperation with large companies and foreign companies based in the country.

“For example, a total of 300 local products have been identified to be marketed overseas through the Lulu Hypermarket & Departmental Store network,” he told a press conference after launching the ‘‘Love Local Campaign’’ in conjunction with the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign at a Petronas Station in Jalan Kolam Ayer, Ampang, here.

On the Love Local Campaign, Nanta said Petronas Dagangan Bhd would create more point-of-sales material and a special shelf — Buy Malaysian Products Campaign Corner — to promote local goods at Petronas petrol stations and Kedai Mesra.

“Through the Love Local Campaign, the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign will be enhanced and promoted at 801 petrol stations and Kedai Mesra outlets at 698 kiosks nationwide,” he said.

As a result of a collaboration with Petronas last year, the sales value recorded by SME suppliers amounted to RM29,690,577.44 compared to RM20,550,191.33 for the same period in 2018. — Bernama