Public trust in science helps country contain Covid-19, says Khairy

Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said several innovations from local ideas and talents have also emerged during the pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

REMBAU, Sept 5 — The public’s trust in science and adherence to experts’ advice, especially medical practitioners, are among the contributing factors that enable the country to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said apart from that, several innovations from local ideas and talents have also emerged during the pandemic.

“The advice to curb the outbreak has a scientific basis and Malaysians, as a whole, adhere to the advice even though they may not understand the real scientific basis (behind it).

“A company under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), for example, has designed a robot to deliver food at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital and at the Low Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Serdang Agricultural Expo Park (MAEPS) in Serdang, to help the medical staff, ” he said.

Khairy, who is also the MP for Rembau, said this in his speech while officiating the state-level 2020 National Science Week here today. Also present was Malaysian Nuclear Agency director-general Dr Mohd Abd Wahab Yusof.

Meanwhile, commenting on science week which has entered its third edition, Khairy said that it aims to uphold local science, technology and innovation (STI) in supporting the country’s journey and vision towards technological progress.

He said that it is also to increase public awareness of the importance of STI in life where it focuses on strengthening Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as well as increasing the potential of students who choose STEM majors in line with the national STEM agenda.

The National Science Week is organised by Mosti in collaboration with the Malaysian Nuclear Agency. — Bernama