RM1.06b in N. Sembilan’s reserves so far, says MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the amount of reserves was highest compared to RM875.02 million in December 2019 and RM687.77 million in 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Sept 3 — Negri Sembilan has recorded RM1.06 billion in reserves so far this year, including cash reserves totalling RM274.74 million and investment reserves of RM783.48 million, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the amount of reserves was highest compared to RM875.02 million in December 2019 and RM687.77 million in 2018.

“Revenue collection in 2019 totalling RM556.44 million was the highest ever recorded by the state government with RM147.47 million in surplus.

“Based on integrity and prudent financial governance, the state government has no problem to provide additional allocation,” he said in the Second Meeting (Special-Additional Budget) of the Third Term of the 14th State Legislative Assembly today.

Earlier, Aminuddin tabled the First Supplementary Supply Bill for 2020 for an additional fund of RM50 million to carry on with state administration and development agenda.

He said the high surplus was evident to the efficiency of initiatives and efforts by the state government to realise the theme of Negri Sembilan 2020 Budget, “Sustaining the Economy, Prospering the People”.

“To carry on with the development agenda in the 2020 Budget, I have outlined a number of strategies towards ensuring the state revenue remained sustainable and resilient through the empowerment of the economy by exploring new revenue, prudent spending and preventing revenue leakage,” he said. — Bernama