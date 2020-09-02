Saifuddin: Kedah govt intends to list internet connectivity as third utility

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has agreed with his proposal to recognise internet service as utility, just like water and electricity supplies. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 2 ― The Kedah government intends to list internet connectivity as the third utility to be used as a condition for developers to implement development projects in new areas in the state.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has agreed with his proposal to recognise internet service as utility, just like water and electricity supplies, which are required in obtaining the Planning Permission (KM) approval.

Saifuddin said the proposal would require the amendment of some related laws and regulations.

“If the state government and local authorities (PBT) recognise the internet as a utility, this will help speed up the process of providing internet service to the area to be developed,” he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Muhammad Sanusi at the ministry here today.

Saifuddin also praised the establishment of a one stop agency by the Kedah government to expedite the construction and approval process of towers for internet services in the state.

Saifuddin said the Kedah government also agreed to discuss further on the proposed nationalism project by the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) for the production of high quality epic, historical or cultural films.

Welcoming the proposal to list internet as a utility in Kedah, Muhammad Sanusi said the proposal would be discussed with the developers and it was expected to benefit the people in the future.

“I feel that Kedah cannot be left behind in this matter (internet access) and it will be implemented as soon as possible. I understand that when Kedah starts this process, it will be the first state to list the internet as a utility,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the establishment of the one-stop centre, among others, would be able to solve the problem of 75 per cent of telecommunication towers built illegally in Kedah. ― Bernama



