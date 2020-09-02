MOH declares Johor and Penang free of Covid-19

A general view of the traffic in George Town. The Ministry of Health announced today that Penang is now free of Covid-19. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced today that Johor and Penang are now free of Covid-19.

Today’s declaration that the Segamat, Barat Daya and Timur Laut districts are green zones once more means that Johor and Penang do not have anymore clusters or cases.

However, the MOH cautioned against complacency, reminding everyone that the new norms should still be adhered to, as a new case was reported in Pahang today.

Johor and Penang join Terengganu, Kelantan and Perak and Negri Sembilan as states that are considered green zones with zero cases from August 20 to September 2.

Kedah has the most cases at 27 followed by Selangor (four) and Melaka (two) while Pahang, Perlis and Kuala Lumpur have one case each.

Meanwhile, from the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) that was enforced in Aman Jaya, Kedah, 12,870 individuals have been screened as of September 2.

“We found one individual positive for the virus, 12,687 tested negative while 182 are still awaiting their results,” said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement.

“I’d like to thank the locals in the area for cooperating with the authorities. However, we estimate there are still around 9,490 individuals who have yet to be screened.

“We urge those who haven’t to please come forward for testing at the designated centres that we have prepared,” he added.

Malaysia added six new cases today, bringing the total number of infected to 9,360.