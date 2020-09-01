AirAsia starts charging counter check-in fees, up to RM30 per guest

AirAsia said they have successfully deployed its contactless check-in kiosks and enhanced mobile app features to enhance operational efficiency and guests convenience. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ­— Effective September 1, 2020, AirAsia will start charging counter check-in fees in a move to encourage contactless check-ins. According to the low-cost carrier, they have successfully deployed its contactless check-in kiosks and enhanced mobile app features to enhance operational efficiency and guests convenience.

Fee starts from RM20 per guest

The counter check-in fee costs RM20 per guest for domestic flights and RM30 per guests for international flights. This means if you’re travelling in a group of four, that’s a total of RM160 in fees for a return trip.

The fees can be paid by cash or credit card at the airport. Alternatively, guests are able to pre-book the counter check-in service by modifying their booking under on the AirAsia website or mobile app. Just go to “My Bookings” > “Add-ons” > “Airport Shuttle, Car Rental, Tune Talk & More” > “Counter Check-in”. Do note that you can’t add the option when you book a new flight ticket.

AirAsia Group Chief Operations Officer Javed Malik said, “We have seen a very high adoption of our self-check in services through our website, mobile app and airport kiosks over recent times. Thus, the implementation of the counter check-in fees is a way for us to further encourage guests to use these digital technologies, which we have invested enormously in, to promote and enhance operational efficiency and guest convenience.”

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, these self-check in facilities have become very crucial in minimising physical contact between our guests and staff. In the past two months, thousands of guests on essential travel have experienced our contactless travel procedures as we stepped up our safety and security measures for the health and safety of our guests and Allstars.”

How to avoid counter check-in fees?

To avoid paying the check-in fees, guests can opt to check-in using the AirAsia.com website, mobile app or at the airport kiosks. Once you’ve checked-in, you can print your boarding pass and print your baggage tag.

Once you’ve attached the tag to your bag, you can drop it off at the baggage drop counters. The baggage drop counters open 2 hours before departure time for domestic flight and 3 hours for international.

The counter check-in fees are currently applicable for domestic and international flights in Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Honoulu (Hawaii). Below are the check-in fees in various currencies:

There are exemptions for the counter check-in fees. This includes guests with reduced mobility, guests travelling with an infant (under 24 months of age) and young guests travelling alone (YPTA). The check-in fee is also waived for guests affected due to schedule changes and flight cancellation.

If the check-in kiosks are not available or out of service, the counter check-in fees will be waived as well. This also includes guests who are unable to complete their web, mobile or kiosk check-in due to a system error.

Exemption is also given to guests that purchased a seat upgrade, Big platinum and Big Black members, Premium Flex and Flatbed guests, Red Carpet guests and guests on travel warrant and government bookings.

You can read the full FAQ here.