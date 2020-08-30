Suhakam urges govt to make public task force report on Pastor Koh, Amri

Norhayati Mohd Arifin and Susanna Liew attend the announcement of Suhakam’s public inquiry findings into the disappearances of pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) today called on the government to make public the report of the task force set up by the government on the disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat.

In a statement today, Suhakam said the government set up the task force in 2019 to look into Suhakam's findings from the public inquiry regarding the matter which the commission concluded enforced disappearances had taken place.

“Based on Suhakam's 2019 report on its public inquiry into the disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat, it was concluded that enforced disappearance had taken place. In this regard, Suhakam calls for the report of the task force to be made public,” it said.

Suhakam is also continuing its public inquiry into the disappearance of Joshua Hilmy and Ruth Sitepu and this is expected to be concluded by end of this year, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Suhakam in conjunction with the International Day of the Victim of Enforced Disappearances today, called on the government to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED) and put in place legal remedies in addressing enforced disappearance in the country. — Bernama