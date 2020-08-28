Cops quiz Khairuddin yet again at Bukit Aman over Covid-19 quarantine breach

Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali is pictured during a Civil Defence Force event at Hotel Paya Bunga in Kuala Terengganu August 19, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The police have recorded statements from Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali and several witnesses over the minister's failure to comply with the mandatory home quarantine upon his return from Turkey last July.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Deputy Director (Investigation / Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said Mohd Khairuddin's statement was recorded at 8.30pm yesterday at Bukit Aman, and also of the witnesses.

He said the process ended at about 11.30pm and was conducted by the Classified Crimes Investigation Unit (USJT).

“If necessary, we will call a few more individuals to assist investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the police had so far received 27 reports on the matter.

Prior to this, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have said that the issue on the Kuala Nerus Member of Parliament violating the quarantine order had been handed over to the police for investigation.

The Health Ministry, in a statement on Aug 22, said it had issued a RM1,000 compound against Mohd Khairuddin on Aug 7, for offences under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342). — Bernama